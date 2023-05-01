Marty the Mini Pony is Looking for a Good Retirement Home

MSPCA-Angell is looking for a home for a special adoptee - a sneaker-wearing, sometimes easygoing, sometimes sassy, mini pony named Marty.

Marty was surrendered by his owner, who could not keep up with his care, in December. At the time he was underweight and had dental problems, but after a few months of care, he's healthy and ready for a new retirement home.

Rescuers are looking for a home that can accommodate Marty's geriatric needs - including feeding him a soaked diet and daily medication for Cushing's disease. His adopter will need experience with horses. Marty is comfortable alone or with a slow introduction to a herd.

If this sounds like a good fit for you, click here for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's the beginning of Adopt a Horse Month, an annual movement by the ASPCA that aims to make adopting horses more common practice.