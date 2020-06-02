Local

protests

Mass. Officials of Color to March to State House, Call for Police Accountability

Lawmakers to discuss police accountability and review racial justice policies in Massachusetts in the wake of social unrest

By Katelyn Flint and Mary Markos

Elected officials of color from across the Massachusetts -- including Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins -- will march to the State House Tuesday amid outrage over the death of George Floyd.

The officials will march from the African Meeting House in Boston at 10 a.m. and march to the State House for an 11 a.m., where they are expected to present a plan to increase police accountability.

The recent protests and riots related to racial equity in Boston and across the nation is routed in trauma, according to Harvard Medical School's Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker.

“We have been saying this since Colin Kaepernick took a knee," Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday. "We have been saying this for decades, and you didn’t listen to us. You didn’t care until you saw a video.”

Rollins' criticism comes as people across the state and the nation are protesting in a call for police accountability and racial equality.

Protesters have been filling the streets of Boston and other U.S. cities after the death of George Floyd.

In response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others, and the growing protests across the country, the group will lay out a multi-point plan with demands for police accountability and policies to advance racial justice at multiple levels of government.

Other officials slated to speak include members of the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus, Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, Boston City Council President Kim Janey and Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera.

More on Protests in Massachusetts

Boston 5 hours ago

Protests Planned for Boston Area Tuesday Amid Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death

protests 6 hours ago

Crowds Clash With Police in Worcester

This article tagged under:

protestsRachael Rollinsraceequality
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us