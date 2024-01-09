Mass. prepares for flooding, power outages ahead of Tuesday's intense storm

It's the race against Mother Nature in Leominster Tuesday -- to try to clear the last round of snow she dumped on city, before the next round of heavy rain moves in later in the day.

"We just have to make sure our drains are clear, open the path because with all the cars it's hard for it to drain in between with all the snow, so we're trying to just push it all, centralize it, so when it does drain out, we don't end up with a flood like we had a few weeks ago," said Bob Prescott, senior service manager with Peabody Properties.

That means moving cars that were buried in snow.

Jackson Toxla whose car was pushed out of the snow said that "the issue is just that when it's cold, it wouldn't start."

And preparing for the worst-case scenario.

"I don't think we're going to get flooding, but I don't know, I thought in September and then look what happened," said Olivia Gallagher, assistant property manager with Peabody Properties.

What happened in September was 11 inches of rain in a short amount of time caused dams to breach, roads to buckle, and historic flooding throughout several Leominster neighborhoods.

"We're surrounded by 12 hills, and I can tell you where all the water goes on those 12 hills, it comes down, you know and makes its way to the low point," said Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

And now with nearly a foot and a half of snow on the ground from this weekend's storm expected to melt with the incoming rain and unseasonably warm temperatures. There are concerns about whether those temporary fixes will hold.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. Late day rain and inland snow changing to rain. Highs 35-40. Overnight Tuesday night: Downpours and strong wind gusts resulting in localized flooding and scattered power outages. Temperatures rise to 50. Wednesday: Predawn rain and wind breaks into a few showers with breaks of breezy sun. Temperatures 50s early, 40s later. Thursday: Fair with highs in the 40s.

"That's what I'm worried about because back here puddles up, looks like a pond back here, it is what it is," said Hansen Mayard of Leominster.

"And we get a lot of water in Leominster. Usually, down the street, where it's low it floods all the time," said Larry Weaver of Leominster.

City workers have been clearing out storm drains, and they city is urging residents to do the same.

Leominster handed out two pallets worth of sandbags to residents Monday, and they say they have more available at emergency management if people need them.

National Grid said Tuesday it was prepared for Tuesday night's storm, saying it has secured 800 crews and more than 2,700 field-based personnel.

The utility company said customers can report power outages at nationalgridus.com or by calling 800-465-1212. Customers were advised to never touch downed power lines and to check on those who need help during an outage.

Eversource also said it will have hundreds of line and tree crews in Massachusetts ready to respond to potential tree damage. The energy company will provide an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday on how it's preparing for the second storm of the season.

Our First Alert Team expects the storm to be mainly rain and wind in the southern part of the region.

In northern New England, this storm will be a prolific snow producer. A foot to a foot and a half of snow is expected in the White and Presidential mountains through the Mahoosuc region of Maine.

With either side of two inches of rain expected to fall in southern New England, street flooding, urban flooding and hydroplaning could be a problem because of the snow and ice clogged storm drains.

Our First Alert Team suggests those who normally charge devices while sleeping overnight may instead want to plug in as soon as arriving home in the evening, as power may be lost overnight.