Mass. veteran receives Purple Heart 55 years overdue

Former U.S. Marine Pvt. Kevin Gilbert Alder was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in 1968, but he didn’t receive the physical award until now

By Thea DiGiammerino

After waiting more than 55 years, a Massachusetts veteran finally received the recognition he deserves.

A special ceremony was held in Haverhill Saturday afternoon honoring former U.S. Marine Pvt. Kevin Gilbert Alder.

In July of 1968, his unit was patrolling the jungles of Vietnam when they set off a hidden explosive. Three Marines were killed and 21 hurt, including Alder, who suffered injuries to his back and shrapnel wounds to his hand.

He was later awarded a Purple Heart for what happened that day, but he didn’t receive the physical award until now.

“It means a lot to me. It’s something that I should have received back in ‘68, and it’s just nice to receive it today,” Alder said with a chuckle.

Alder didn’t get his medal sooner because of what happened shortly after the explosion. When the Marines were being airlifted to a field hospital, their helicopter came under enemy attack. They survived, but Alder was ultimately separated from his unit and command.

