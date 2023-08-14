Massport closes a Logan Airport runway for rehabbing project

A runway at Boston's Logan International Airport will be closed for 100 days beginning Monday, as crews work to make safety improvements, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority.

The Runway 15R-33L Safety and Pavement Rehabilitation Project will be done in multiple phases, and will include new pavement, upgraded electrical equipment and changing the runway lights to LEDs, according to Massport.

The runway will be closed throughout the project. The last time this runway was rehabbed was in 2012.

This particular runway is used by the Federal Aviation Administration amid winds from the northwest, and also is preferred during late-night flights over the harbor "for noise abatement purposes."

Massport said that it is putting several measures in place to reduce construction noise during the project, including maximizing daytime work and prohibiting trucks from driving on Boston streets to and from Logan.

The project is also expected to put into place improvements to taxiway intersections, designed to reduce the risk of runway incursions, Massport added.