Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give an update on the coronavirus in the city Thursday afternoon. He'll also discuss more grants distributed to the Boston Resiliency Fund.

He is expected to speak at 3 p.m. from City Hall Plaza. The event will be livestreamed here.

Earlier Thursday, Walsh announced an expansion of his Summer Youth Jobs program: an internship that pays young people for taking college-level courses at four local colleges as well as a guide on worker's rights put together by the office of Massachusetts' attorney general, Maura Healey.

"We want young people to come away with a lasting impact - whether that's coursework that unlocks new career paths, or the ability to protect themselves long-term from potential abuses in the workplace," Walsh said in a statement.

In the latest COVID-19 update, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announces a new food truck initiative, bags ban remains at grocery stores and more.

At his last news briefing on the virus, the mayor warned against a second coronavirus outbreak as many other places around the country contended with new flare-ups.

The U.S. "is in the worst place it's ever been in dealing with the pandemic," Walsh said at the Tuesday event.

Massachusetts has so far avoided a recurrence of its coronavirus surge -- most of its key metrics are down about 90% from mid-April -- but Walsh warned that vigilance is still needed to prevent it from happening again.

"Here in Boston and Massachusetts, we need to do everything we can to avoid going down that same path that many of these states and other cities in America are going down," the mayor said.

The city joined most of the rest of Massachusetts in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan this week.

Gov. Charlie Baker echoed that message at his regular coronavirus news conference Wednesday.

"This is no time to let down our guard," he said.