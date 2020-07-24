Meet the Candidates in the Crowded Mass. 4th Congressional Primaries

The race for Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District is packed as nine Democrats vie to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who is challenging Sen. Ed Markey in the state's highest-profile primary this year.

Among the candidates in the 4th are current and former city officials, the founder of education nonprofit City Year, an epidemiologist and more. They've held cooking classes, participated in protests, shared daily schedules and held countless Zoom town halls in attempts to stand out of the crowd during the pandemic, when normal political activity has gone out the window.

The Republican race is less crowded, with just two candidates in the running.

Sue O'Connell has sat down with each of the candidates to find out who they are, why they decided to run and what they hope to accomplish if they win the race to represent Newton, Taunton and the rest of the district that stretches from Boston's western suburbs to Fall River.

Democrats

Jake Auchincloss

Democrat Jake Auchincloss speaks with Sue O’Connell about his run for the congressional seat of Rep. Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts’ Fourth District.

Dave Cavell

Sue O’Connell sat down with Dave Cavell, a former teacher and speechwriter for President Obama who is running to represent Massachusetts' Fourth Congressional District.

Becky Grossman

Sue O'Connell catches up with Becky Grossman, a candidate for the congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts.

Alan Khazei

City Year co-founder Alan Khazei sits down with Sue O'Connell to discuss his vision as he aims to replace Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) in Massachusetts's fourth congressional district.

Ihssane Leckey

Ihssane Leckey is a Wall Street regulator, an immigrant and mother running for the 4th congressional district in Massachusetts.

Natalia Linos

Natalia Linos is a social epidemiologist and is looking to replace U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts's 4th congressional district. Sue O'Connell sat down with Linos to talk about why she's running.

Jesse Mermell

Jesse Mermell is one of the many Democratic candidates looking to replace U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy this fall in Massachusetts's 4th congressional district. Sue O'Connell sat down with Mermell to find out why she's running.

Ben Sigel

Ben Sigel would be the first Latino Congressman from Massachusetts if elected this fall. Sue O'Connell sits down with Sigel, who’s running to represent Massachusetts 4th Congressional district in Washington.

Chris Zannetos

Technology entrepreneur and education activist Chris Zannetos, of Wellesley, is a Democratic candidate seeking to represent the U.S. House in Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District. Sue O'Connell spoke with Zannetos on why he is running to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

Republicans

Julie Hall

Sue O'Connell sat down with Julie Hall, who's running to represent Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District as a Republican.

David Rosa

Sue O'Connell sat down with David Rosa, who's running as a Republican to represent Massachusetts 4th Congressional district.