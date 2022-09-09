Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.

The Hanover Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department searched the river Thursday afternoon and found the hiker in the water. He was pronounced dead on scene. He has since been identified as Joseph Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi.

The state police marine patrol unit is investigating Harvey's death but say it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone who may have relevant information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.