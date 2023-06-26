Missing Maine woman found dead, boyfriend charged with her murder

A 42-year-old Maine woman who had been missing for over a week has been found dead, and her boyfriend is charged with her murder.

Kimberly Hardy, of Monticello, a town on the Canadian border with a population of about 730 people, was reported missing on June 18 by her mother, who said she hadn't seen or heard from her in two days and was concerned for her safety.

Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service had been searching for Hardy since that time. The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road, where a body was discovered by game wardens in a wooded area.

State police said investigators continue to investigate at "several scenes."

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death and confirm identity.

Hardy's boyfriend, Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday at his home on School Street in Monticello and is being charged with murder in connection with Hardy's death. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.