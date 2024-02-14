Boston

More than 40 alleged Boston gang members face federal gun, drug charges

While no further information was released, a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday

More than 40 alleged Boston gang members are facing several federal charges, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office for Massachusetts announced Wednesday federal RICO, gun, drug and financial fraud offenses against the alleged gang members and associates.

While no further information was released, a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

