1 Dead in Crash in East Kingston, NH, Police Confirm

A crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, left one person dead and at least one more injured, state police said

By Marc Fortier and Kirsten Glavin

A crashed car in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

One person is dead and at least one other is injured after a crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The crash happened on Burnt Swamp Road. Authorities initially said there were multiple injured parties, but New Hampshire State Police confirmed after 5 p.m. that a person had died.

At least two roads in the area were closed after the crash.

State police confirmed that they were at the scene on Burnt Swamp Road, investigating "a serious single motor vehicle crash with multiple injured parties." They said additional details will be released as they become available.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said shortly after 2 p.m. that all lanes were closed from Route 107A to Chase Road due to a crash. In an update shortly before 3 p.m., NHDOT said that Route 108 at Route 107A was closed, and that Route 107A from Route 108 to Chase Road was also closed.

Aerial footage showed a car that appeared to have struck a tree, with the vehicle lying in two separate pieces on the ground.

A serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
First responders at the scene of a serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
First responders at the scene of a serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Police at the scene of a serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Police at the scene of a serious car crash in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Numerous state police and fire vehicles could be seen parked in the middle of the street.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.

