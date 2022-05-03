Local

nantucket

Nantucket to Vote on Topless Beach Proposal Tuesday

Even if the measure passes at Town Meeting on Tuesday, it would not go into effect immediately

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A seventh-generation Nantucket native's proposal to allow women to go topless on the Massachusetts resort island’s beaches will go to a vote Tuesday.

Dorothy Stover proposed a bylaw amendment, called “Gender Equality on Beaches,” in February, which reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach” in town.

Stover, 40, hopes that allowing anyone who chooses to go topless on the beach will help people feel less insecure about their bodies.

Even if the measure passes at Town Meeting, it would not go into effect immediately, Town Clerk Nancy Holmes said. All prospective bylaw changes must be approved by the state attorney general.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I can’t see it being approved before September,” Holmes said.

There is also the possibility that the measure could pass and not be approved by the state, or require a change in the state’s open and gross lewdness laws.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Here's How Abortion is Protected in Massachusetts

Danvers High School 16 hours ago

Danvers School Officials Bungled Response to Hockey Team Incidents, AG's Office Finds

This article tagged under:

nantucketMassachusettsToplesstown meetingtopless beaches
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us