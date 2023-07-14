Local

New Bedford

New Bedford cracks down on rooming house safety after deadly fire in March

Court action has been initiated against two rooming house operators, according to the city

By Matt Fortin

Firefighters battle a blaze at a building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

The City of New Bedford, Massachusetts, is cracking down on rooming houses by ensuring they have adequate sprinkler systems, after a major fire in March left two people dead.

Following the deadly fire at an Acushnet Avenue rooming house, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell had the city's fire department begin an enforcement program, targeting the 19 remaining un-sprinklered rooming house operators, according to a news release from the city.

The program has resulted in six operators putting in sprinkler systems, five operators scaling down to avoid rooming house regulations, six operators working to install the systems and two other operators facing court action, the city said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire inspectors also looked at 14 other rooming houses that already had sprinklers to ensure they were working correctly.

“Rooming houses pose a unique set of fire safety challenges, and we must take extra steps to keep their occupants safe,” Mayor Jon Mitchell said in a news release. “I am grateful for the work our code enforcement team and the fire department did to make that happen.”

Two people were killed and five others hospitalized when fire broke out at the building on Acushnet Avenue. The State Fire Marshal's Office said investigators determined the fire started in a room on the second floor. They believe the fire was caused either by a microwave that was in use before the fire started, or the wall outlet it was plugged into at the time.

More New Bedford news

New Bedford 12 hours ago

Former Shawmut Diner building going up for auction

PLYMOUTH Jul 13

Myles Standish State Forest shooting: New Bedford man dead, investigation still active

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us