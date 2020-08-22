Local

New England for Offshore Wind

New Coalition Backing Wind Development Off New England to Launch

The first offshore wind farm is still six to 10 years from operation

File photo of an offshore wind farm.
Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A regional coalition that supports the development of offshore wind power is set to launch later this month. 

New England for Offshore Wind, which includes environmental advocacy organizations, educational institutions, justice and health organizations, and business alliances, will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the launch. 

The group will argue that offshore wind is necessary to address growing energy demands, as more power plants go offline in the coming years. Speakers from all six New England states will be at the virtual press conference.

Local

George W. Bush 56 mins ago

Ex-President George W. Bush Backs Maine's Sen. Susan Collins

Vermont economy 1 hour ago

Vt. Gov. Scott Proposes More Economic Recovery Grants

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently weighing concerns from commercial fishermen, environmentalists, coastal communities and other stakeholders before deciding where leases on the Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of Maine might be allocated and where they wouldn't be allowed.

The first offshore wind farm is still six to 10 years from operation. 

Still, supporters including New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu have touted the economic benefits of offshore wind and said the region could be model for other parts of the country. Others have said offshore wind could help their states meet ambitious renewable energy goals.

But commercial fishermen have expressed concerns and cautioned the federal government to move slowly and ensure their decisions were based on sound science.

This article tagged under:

New England for Offshore WindNew EnglandWind DevelopmentWind farm
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us