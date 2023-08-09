New Hampshire native and daughter safely released after being held hostage in Haiti

The New Hampshire native who was kidnapped in Haiti while working as a nurse on the island has been safely released with her daughter, the organization she works for announced Wednesday.

Alix Dorsainvil, and her daughter, were kidnapped in July, and were held hostage in Port au Prince, according to El Roi Haiti.

"Today we are praising God for answered prayer," a statement from El Roi said. "We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis."

El Roi runs a school and ministry in the Caribbean country's capital city, and the organization had said last month that the mother and daughter were taken from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

The U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

In its advisory late last month, the department said that “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.”

It said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed.