Motorcyclist arrested after speeding up to 149 MPH, police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing state troopers on a motorcycle, reaching a top speed of 149 MPH.

Fnu Abraham, 29, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, was riding a 2017 Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle when the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit was conducting a traffic enforcement initiative on Interstate 89 in Hopkinton, authorities said.

Police said Abraham was originally spotted speeding at 88 MPH, but when troopers tried to stop him, he fled, eventually reaching a high speed of 149 MPH.

A state trooper who was operating a police helicopter was able to monitor Abraham for several miles until he exited the highway at Exit 6 in Hopkinton. He then traveled on Route 127 until he reached the parking lot of Mr. Mike's convenience store in Hopkinton where he was apprehended.

Abraham was taken into custody and charged with speeding, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, unsafe passing, operating without a motorcycle license and uninspected motorcycle. He is due to appear in the 6th Circuit Court - District Division Concord on August 25 at 8 a.m.