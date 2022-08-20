New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan

A new mural was dedicated to a fallen marine Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a community that has honored the marine sergeant since her death last year.

The dedication ceremony was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.

Sgt. Pichardo, 25, was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the Aug. 26, 2021 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She was screening women and children.

A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. All 13 U.S. soldiers were awarded the Purple Heart.

Rosario Pichardo served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.