Local

sgt. johanny rosario pichardo

New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo was killed last year in Afghanistan, a huge loss for the Lawrence community

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new mural was dedicated to a fallen marine Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, a community that has honored the marine sergeant since her death last year.

The dedication ceremony was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo.

Sgt. Pichardo, 25, was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the Aug. 26, 2021 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She was screening women and children.

A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. All 13 U.S. soldiers were awarded the Purple Heart.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rosario Pichardo served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

More Lawrence News

lawrence Aug 19

Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning

lawrence Aug 11

Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Manslaughter in 2018 Death of Great Niece, 11

This article tagged under:

sgt. johanny rosario pichardoAfghanistanlawrencefallen marine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us