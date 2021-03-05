Next Phase of Vermont's Vaccination Program Opens Monday

One year after Vermont had its first case of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday he’s optimistic about the future.

No one one could have predicted a year ago that “just 12 months later we’d already have three safe and effective vaccines rolling out to defend ourselves,” the Republican governor said during his twice weekly virus briefing. “Think about that.”

As of Thursday, 20% of Vermonters over the age of 16 have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, Scott said. Starting next week the state will open up the vaccines to Vermonters with underlying health conditions, teachers and more public safety workers.

“This means within a month, one-third of the eligible population could be vaccinated and all the most vulnerable to severe illness and death will have had the opportunity to protected,” he said.

The state should see hospitalization rates and deaths continue to drop and with possible increases in the supply of vaccines the state may be able to open eligibility sooner than planned, the governor said.

All Vermont teachers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Starting Monday, Vermonters aged 55 to 64 with an eligible high risk condition can make vaccine appointments. People aged 16 to 54 with such conditions can register the following week.

A call center for homebound people who have not been vaccinated or made an appointment is now available at 833-722-0860, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

As of Friday, 113,865 Vermonters have been vaccinated with 52,631 getting their first dose and 61,234 receiving their second doses, he said.