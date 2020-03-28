Local
NH Reports 27 New Coronavirus Cases, 214 in Total

The majority of the state’s cases are in Rockingham County, with 86 positive COVID-19 test results

By Alec Greaney

New Hampshire health officials announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 214.

There were nine men and 17 women who tested positive, as well as one boy below the age of 18, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Two people have died from COVID-19, while 33 people have been hospitalized to date. Another 925 are being monitored for signs of the virus.

New Hampshire is set to issue a stay-at-home order and directing non-essential businesses to end in-person operations by midnight on Friday, March 27.

The majority of the state’s cases are in Rockingham County, with 86 positive test results for COVID-19. Coos, the northernmost county in New Hampshire, is the sole county yet to report a case of the novel coronavirus.

