NH Security Guard Dies From Injuries After Assault

A Rochester, New Hampshire, hospital security officer died Friday, a week after he was assaulted in the parking lot of his workplace.

Richard Semo, 64, of Farmington, died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 13 incident at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, according to Rochester police.

Around 3:20 a.m., Tyler Thurston, 29, allegedly punched Semo in the face in the hospital parking lot, police said. Semo fell to the ground and hit his head, which caused serious injuries. He was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Thurston was arrested and charged with second degree assault, police said. He is being held at the Strafford County Jail on bail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 20.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.