NH Suspends Credentials for Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

The New Hampshire Department of Education has suspended the teaching credentials of a teacher who has been charged with sexually assaulting a high school student, officials confirmed Tuesday.

David Russell, 63, a math teacher at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, faces one count of sexual assault and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault in relation to an incident where he had "unprivileged contact with a student," School Superintendent Brian Cochrane said in a statement last month.

Administrative rules in the state require an immediate suspension of credentials for certain offenses.

A new law, effective Jan. 1, requires complete criminal background checks on all new, first-time teacher applicants. School districts were already required to conduct a criminal history records check on employees.

Russel is due to appear in Salem District Court at the end of January to face the charges. Each misdemeanor charge he's been accused of carries a penalty of up to a year in prison.

School officials said they received a complaint about Russell on Nov. 18 and immediately communicated that complaint to the state Department of Education. They also informed the student's parents and asked them to contact police about the allegation.

Russell was placed on administrative leave after school officials received a complaint about him on Nov. 18. School Officials said he will remain on leave pending the district's ongoing investigation.

The school district said it has been cooperating with the state Department of Education and police during the investigation.