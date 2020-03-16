NH Town Cuts Police Force Funds After Fired Chief Walks Home in Underwear

A New Hampshire town that eliminated its one-man police department, prompting the then-chief to disrobe to his underwear and walk into a snowstorm, has voted to decrease its budget by over $31,000.

The police chief in a small New Hampshire town of Croydon stripped down to his underwear at a town meeting after the selectboard voted to disband his one-man department, then walked out into a snowstorm in his underwear.

Valley News reports residents in the small town of Croydon voted Saturday to cut back appropriations for the now-scrapped police department.

The town's three-member select board voted last month to get rid of the department and move to 100% coverage by the New Hampshire State Police.

Richard Lee, who had been chief for 20 years, was told to turn in his uniform. He went into an office he shared with town officials and took off his clothes.