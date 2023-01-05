NH, Vermont Governors Scheduled to Be Inaugurated on Thursday

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott are scheduled to be inaugurated on Thursday.

The two Republicans were both reelected in the November election. Their inauguration comes on the same day that newly-elected Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, is scheduled to be inaugurated in Massachusetts.

The governors of Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island were already inaugurated earlier this week.

Sununu is scheduled to be sworn in for his fourth term as New Hampshire's governor at 12 p.m., followed by his inaugural speech. The inaugural ceremonies will begin around 11:15 a.m. NHPR will provide live coverage here.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In his speech, Sununu is expected to highlight the state's record of success over the last six years and discuss solutions to the national energy crisis, efforts to defend New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary and call on the Legislature "to embrace a spirit of cooperativeness and compromise."

Scott is scheduled to take the oath of office and deliver his fourth inaugural address at 2 p.m. from the floor of the Vermont House. Vermont Public will carry his speech live here.