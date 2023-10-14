‘No place I'd rather be tonight': Shabbat services recognize victims of war

People came together Friday night for Shabbat services in Boston, recognizing the innocent victims who have lost their lives in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The service at Temple Israel of Boston addressed the heart-wrenching reality that has hit home for many in the Jewish community.

Jason Friedman is thankful his loved ones in Israel are safe.

"Some people aren't as fortunate, and I'm thinking about those people," he said.

He knows anyone is at risk during this nightmare, which has gone on for nearly a week now without an end in sight.

"No place I'd rather be tonight," Friedman said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was among Friday night's speakers, echoed those thoughts.

"I just wanted to be here to really convey, with all of my heart, that the city of Boston stands with you, grieves with you," she said.

At a private Shabbat event at Harvard University in Cambridge, nearly 1,000 students gathered Friday after a painful week.

"I lost five friends and colleagues at the recent attack," said 27-year-old Nim Ravid.

Two of those victims were people with whom he served in the Israeli Defense Force.

"Just today, one of my friends who was missing, we've heard that he was found dead on the ground," Ravid said.

Several remain unaccounted for.

Ravid says to ease some of his pain, he's been educating those who he feels are misinformed.

"I'm actually very thankful, and I admire, even as we're grieving, those who are changing their mind, that are recognizing that although in the beginning didn't recognize this as a terror attack, it is a terror attack," he said.