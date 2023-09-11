No school in Andover and North Andover after Friday's severe weather

It'll be a long road to recovery for some in Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts, where Friday's severe weather left behind some significant damage.

There still were over 2,000 outages in the two communities on Monday morning, with National Grid having already restored service to tens of thousands of homes in the state.

Andover Public Schools announced on Sunday evening that the district's schools would be closed Monday amid the outages and clean up process. North Andover Public Schools made the same decision to close down for Monday.

Clean up efforts will continue on Monday morning, as National Grid employees and contractors continue to work on recovery.

Friday's powerful weather swept through the area, uprooting trees, downing power lines and breaking utility poles.

Power lines went down and trees fell onto the road and on homes during the storm.

"We have been [here] for 49 years and have never seen this much devastation," Steve Cashmare said. "Hail was coming down, close to golf ball-sized hail."

"We heard all these booms, we saw the rain and then you look outside and this is what happened, this is nuts," Lynn Kennedy said.

Leaders said they would be reassessing Monday to make a determination about school on Tuesday.