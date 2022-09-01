On Labor Day, Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Boston Again

Another member of the White House is heading to Boston in September.

Vice President Kamala Harris will celebrate Labor Day and the Biden "administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates" in the city Monday, the White House announced.

They didn't immediately share more information on where Harris would be or what she'd be doing. But The Boston Globe noted that trips to the city's annual union-hosted breakfast on Labor Day are a tradition for national politicians.

A week after her trip to the Hub, President Joe Biden will come to town. The Monday, Sept. 12, trip, will let the president "discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America," according to an announcement.

The vice president spoke with lawmakers in Boston about abortion rights after the fall of Roe V. Wade.

Harris was just in Boston, holding a roundtable with Gov. Charlie Baker, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and others to discuss the significance of a woman's right to make decisions about her reproductive health after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.