Local

Boston

On Labor Day, Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Boston Again

And a week after her trip to the Hub, President Joe Biden will come to town

By Asher Klein

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks
NBC10

Another member of the White House is heading to Boston in September.

Vice President Kamala Harris will celebrate Labor Day and the Biden "administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates" in the city Monday, the White House announced.

They didn't immediately share more information on where Harris would be or what she'd be doing. But The Boston Globe noted that trips to the city's annual union-hosted breakfast on Labor Day are a tradition for national politicians.

A week after her trip to the Hub, President Joe Biden will come to town. The Monday, Sept. 12, trip, will let the president "discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America," according to an announcement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The vice president spoke with lawmakers in Boston about abortion rights after the fall of Roe V. Wade.

Harris was just in Boston, holding a roundtable with Gov. Charlie Baker, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and others to discuss the significance of a woman's right to make decisions about her reproductive health after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

More on Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris Aug 4

Kamala Harris Calls Mass. a ‘Model' for Protecting Reproductive Rights

abortion Jul 16

‘Deeply Harmful': In Philadelphia, VP Harris Excoriates SCOTUS's Abortion Decision

This article tagged under:

BostonKamala Harris
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us