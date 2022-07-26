Local

One Dead After Crash in Dorchester Early Tuesday Morning: EMS

Another victim in the crash was taken to a local hospital

By Matt Fortin

Crash scene in Dorchester Massachusetts

One person has died after a crash early Tuesday morning in Boston, first responders have confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection Tonawanda and Greenbrier Streets in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

One victim in the wreck was pronounced dead on scene by first responders, and another was taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. It's unclear how badly the second victim was hurt.

Boston police were seen investigating the crash. An NBC10 Boston photographer spotted a K-9 unit on scene.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston police to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

More to Read

victor pena Jul 25

Victor Peña Takes the Stand in His Boston Kidnapping, Rape Trial

Massachusetts 17 hours ago

Tense Scene as Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Appears in Boston Court

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us