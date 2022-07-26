One Dead After Crash in Dorchester Early Tuesday Morning: EMS

One person has died after a crash early Tuesday morning in Boston, first responders have confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection Tonawanda and Greenbrier Streets in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

One victim in the wreck was pronounced dead on scene by first responders, and another was taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. It's unclear how badly the second victim was hurt.

Boston police were seen investigating the crash. An NBC10 Boston photographer spotted a K-9 unit on scene.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston police to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.