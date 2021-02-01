One Person Injured, Others Displaces in Milford Multi-Family Fire

One person is in the hospital after a duplex caught fire in Milford Monday morning, according to officials.

Half of the town's fire crew was on another call at the time the blaze broke out, according to Milton Fire Chief Mark Nelson. Firefighters doused the flames quickly. Everyone else and their pets made it out safe.

Four adults and their children are now displaced, according to the Red Cross of Massachusetts. Emergency services are helping them find a place to stay.

The fire elevated to two-alarms because of the split crew and cold weather as the region braces for a nor'easter. The flames didn’t extend to right side of duplex as officials held the fire to left side. No firefighters were injured.