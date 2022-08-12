Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September

The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday.

They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.

The majority of the funds collected, about $300,000, went toward public works for cleaning and maintenance, the city representative said, adding that the money restaurants paid hasn't covered half of the over $700,000 cost.

Most went to street sweeping, cleaning crews and power-washing, which the city representative said happens on the weekends in the early morning and overnight and that the North End is the only neighborhood with that level of cleaning frequency.

Jen Royle, who owns Table, Table Mercato, and Table Caffé in the North End, is among the restaurant owners charged $7,500 to participate in the North End's outdoor dining program, plus $450 for each parking space they take up.

She's been sharing pictures of trash around the neighborhood, dissatisfied with the city’s maintenance and said, "I find it very hard to believe" the city spent as much as it did on cleaning.

"I walk up and down the street and take pictures," she said. "Really, this is power-washing?" Royle said.

Caffe Paradiso owner Adriana De Stefano, part of the committee that advised on how the funds should be spent, said some of her priorities were "for the locals to make sure we had the rodent problem taken care of, that you have the cleaning taken care of. … It’s not an easy task to do."

She said the summer heat has been challenging, so she’s happy to see the program extended a few more weeks.

"September is a wonderful month. You have all these students coming back and, to see this very European, like, how can you go wrong?"

Outdoor dining got a delayed start in the North End over a financial dispute between North End restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu. And its outdoor dining season is shorter than the rest of Boston's — the rest of the city's season will continue outdoor dining through December, with no end date yet specified.