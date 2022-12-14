Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area

If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway.

Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period.

The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to the south.

Once the squalls head offshore toward Martha's Vineyard, the Bay State is set for a dry, but cold and windy day.

More snow, rain and wind are due in New England later this week, as a wintry storm brews.