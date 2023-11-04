Pawtucket woman arrested after road rage and shooting incident

A woman was arrested for a shooting and a road rage incident in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Friday Night.

Pawtucket Police say 36-year-old Kendra Johnson of Pawtucket was reported to police by the victim, a 32-year-old man, saying she began to chase him while driving in the city, according to WJAR.

The victim say Johnson drove her vehicle into his vehicle multiple times, according to authorities.

Police say she continued to chase the victim and fired a gun in his direction several times.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say she was located in Cranston, Rhode Island and arrested.

According to police, Johnson's 4-year-old child was in the vehicle during the shooting.

Johnson is being charged with domestic felony assault, felony assault, drive by shootings, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a prohibited large capacity feeding device, domestic breaking and entering, child endangerment, firing in a compact area, and domestic disorderly conduct.