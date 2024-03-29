Pedestrian killed in Chelsea crash

A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash Friday evening in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Police in Chelsea say the crash occurred on Second Street. Officers responded around 7:15 p.m.

Officers provided aid to the woman, who police say succumbed to her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Chelsea Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.