Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.

The pedestrian was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Yarmouth fire, but did not survive, police said.

Authorities have identified the person killed as Dawn Squires, 56, of Yarmouth.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit, with help from the Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Additional information has not been made available.