cambridge

Person found dead after apartment fire in Cambridge

About 30 to 40 residents were displaced, according to authorities, adding that one firefighter suffered a minor injury

A person was found dead after a fire at an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Chester Street, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from two windows of a first-floor apartment, according to fire officials. Some occupants on the second and third floors had to be rescued with ladder trucks.

An occupant of one of the apartments was found dead, fire officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

About 30 to 40 residents were displaced, according to authorities, adding that one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Massachusetts news

13 hours ago

Fire burning in Falmouth's Main Street shopping center

Braintree Jan 1

Braintree man killed in fire honored at New Year's Eve gathering

This article tagged under:

cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us