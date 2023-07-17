Pete Buttigieg to assess Vermont flood damage on Monday

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be in Vermont on Monday to assess the flood damage that devastated the state last week.

He will join Gov. Phil Scott for a briefing by emergency responders. They are also scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

As we transition to the recovery phase of our response, on Monday, I will welcome @SecretaryPete to Vermont to evaluate damage to our roads and bridges and talk about how we will rebuild our infrastructure.



I appreciate the close collaboration with our federal partners. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, recovery efforts were underway in Vermont from recent days of heavy precipitation.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation said 12 state roads remained closed while 12 were partially open to one lane of traffic and 87 have been reopened that were previously closed.

The agency said 211 bridge inspections have been completed in damaged areas and there are four state bridges closed and four town structures closed.

Rail lines throughout Vermont were also damaged, the transportation agency said. The agency said it reopened 57 miles of rail lines, and 64 miles of rail line remained closed.

“Our crews have been working tirelessly all week to repair the damaged state roads and bridges, and to restore the state’s transportation infrastructure for Vermonters and visitors,” Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support. Scott also said late Friday he has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster designation for the state due to damage to crops.

Farms were hit hard, just after many growers endured a hard freeze in May. It’s expected to “destroy a large share of our produce and livestock feed,” Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said at a news conference. It was too soon to determine damage costs, he said.

The destruction left by this week's severe flooding has had a major effect on Vermont's farming industry.

The flooding has already officially been blamed for at least one death: Stephen Davoll, 63, drowned in his home Wednesday in Barre, a central Vermont city of about 8,500 people, according to Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma. He urged people to continue taking extra care as they return to their homes and repair damage.

And Katie Hartnett, a 25-year-old Burlington woman who was reported missing late Friday, was found dead on Saturday in the Huntington River. Police said she might have accidentally fallen in the water.

Vermont State Police began investigating the disappearance of Hartnett after they received a call around 9:23 p.m. Friday about a vehicle that had been parked on the side of Dugway roadway in the town of Richmond for hours. On Saturday, a Vermont Air National Guard helicopter crew located her body in the river.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Hartnett was visiting the river upstream of the Huntington Gorge on Friday afternoon when she slipped and fell into the water.

In another incident, police in Colchester said they received a call on Sunday afternoon after human remains were found floating in the water off Colchester Point Road. There was no immediate word on whether the death was related to last week's flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.