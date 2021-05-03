Photographer Holds Free Mother's Day Shoot For Women Experiencing Infertility

“I told myself that if I ever got to the other side, I would share my story and would try to help others.”

Now Janelle Bruno is there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bruno is a working mom of two boys who is trying to use her personal struggles with past infertility to help make others feel less alone.

“Before we had our first son we experienced a lot of loss and infertility and it was really really hard," she said. "We didn’t really share our story with anybody kind of kept it very private because we were feeling just so sad and we didn’t want to tell people because it made us feel worse.”

Bruno is now a Boston based photographer, taking pictures of some of the happiest moments in people’s lives. But she knows more than anyone that there is so much more behind each candid snapshot. So, this year she has decided to mark Mother’s Day in a unique way.

She is inviting anyone who is struggling or has struggled with infertility, pregnancy loss, child loss, or has gone down the path of adoption- to a free photoshoot.

They can come alone, with a spouse, or with someone who has been there to support them, even their children if they now have them.

“It’s the people who are suffering in silence right now that need to know that they are not alone that other people have gone through this," Bruno said.

So far, the response has been overwhelming. More than 50 women reached out to say they wanted to participate and to thank her for raising awareness.

Bruno says each person will get a free photo from the shoot. She will also be making a slideshow of all of the photos to post publicly on social media. A series of simple snapshots that she says will hopefully speak volumes.

“You don’t know the backstory you just see the happy endings. This is kind of letting people see that although it might look happy, there’s a whole story behind the picture,” she said.

The photoshoot is from 5:30 p.m. to 7p.m. Monday in Boston.

Anyone is welcome to join and spots are available. Bruno will be announcing the exact location later today on social media. For more information and the location visit Bruno's Instagram Page.