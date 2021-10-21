Plans for Vaccinating Kids Against COVID-19 in Massachusetts Underway

Beacon Hill lawmakers will take a look this morning at the state’s plans to vaccinate children.

This comes as kids between 5 and 11 could become eligible for the vaccine as early as next month; nearly 900,000 Massachusetts children fall into this group.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The White House is preparing for the rollout as everyone awaits FDA and CDC approval.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has been working on the plans for immunizing kids with the lower-dose vaccine.

Most of these vaccines are expected to be administered either at school or the doctor’s office.

Parents will still have to decide what they want to do.

"For my kids, age 7 and 11, I am waiting patiently, anxiously for the vaccine," said Quiana Agbai, a mom in Boston. "We’ve talked to our pediatrician, and I am on board."

"Unless it becomes at the point where it’s mandatory in order for them to actually attend school, then obviously that’s going to come down to the wire for me deciding to get them vaccinated," said Candida Shepard, another Boston mom.

Thursday morning’s hearing on vaccines for kids will take place virtually beginning at 10 a.m.

Boston pediatrician Robin Riseberg says she's constantly reassuring anxious parents that the vaccine is safe and effective.

"They're nervous about side effects," said Dr. Riseberg, founder of Boston Community Pediatrics. "They're nervous that we don't know what the vaccine does, and what I keep telling them is 'We do know what it does, it protects people from getting COVID.'"

"Sometimes they've heard something on TikTok, sometimes they're worried about a long-term side effect that just simply isn't going to happen," Riseberg added. "I'm able to find out what they're concerned about and talk with them."