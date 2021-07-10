Local

chelsea

Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Truck in Chelsea, Police Say

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead

By Staff Reports

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 1-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to Chelsea police, the truck was parked on Bellingham Street around noon when the boy made his way in front of the vehicle. The driver began driving without realizing the boy was there.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Rhode Island Bans Large Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

New England 2 hours ago

New England States Top List of Safest to Live Amid COVID

"Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking," Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

chelseaMassachusettstoddlerdeadly crashChelsea Police Department
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us