Police arrest suspect in Burlington shooting as victims remain hospitalized

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday night.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Jason J. Eaton, 48, was detained Sunday afternoon after ATF agents encountered him while conducting a canvass at the location of the shooting.

Evidence collected during a search of Eaton's apartment, which is nearby where the shooting occurred, "gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting," police said in a statement.

Eaton was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Further details were not provided, but police said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and the police chief will hold a press conference on Monday.

The three victims of the Burlington, Vermont, shooting have been identified by their families as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmed.

Police had previously said the gunman was a white man, who allegedly said nothing as he fired at least four rounds from a pistol at the three victims around 6:25 p.m. Saturday on North Prospect Street near the University of Vermont campus.

The police chief said all three men are 20 years old and are of Palestinian descent. Two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves at the time of the shooting, according to police, and the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said they were also speaking Arabic.

The victims’ families identified them on Sunday as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed. Awartani is a student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Ahmed is a student at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said Awartani was expected to survive. Haverford College said Abdalhamid was recovering from a gunshot wound at a Burlington hospital, and the president of Trinity College said Ahmed was in stable condition at a hospital, NBC News reported.

The victims' families have called on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating the triple shooting as a hate crime.

"We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated," their statement read before the arrest was announced. "No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony."