Police: Boston Man Charged in Crash That Injured 4 People

A Boston man who crashed his car into two vehicles and injured four people early Sunday morning in New Hampshire is facing a felony charge, New Hampshire state police said.

Police said the crash happened on Interstate 293 at around 2 a.m. in Manchester.
They said Paul Bartlett Jr., 31, had been speeding on an overpass when he rear-ended a Toyota SUV, sending that vehicle into a guardrail.

Bartlett's vehicle then ended up crossing the median onto the other side of the highway where he crashed head on into a Nissan pickup truck, police said.

The truck diver, the SUV driver and his passenger all suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

A 37-year-old passenger in Bartlett's car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester.

The crash temporarily shut down highway traffic in both directions.
Bartlett was charged with felony driving under the influence. It couldn't be immediately determined if Bartlett has a lawyer.

