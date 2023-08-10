Police identify Boston man who was found dead at art festival

A Boston man who was found dead at a Vermont art festival last month has been identified by authorities.

Vermont State Police say the man was identified as 35-year-old Ian Denhardt, according to NBC 5 reports.

Denhart was unresponsive and later died during the Firefly Arts Collective in Bethel on July 7th.

Denhardt's death has been ruled an accident after a report determined the cause to be acute MDA intoxication.

The investigation on the man's death is ongoing.