Police Investigation Underway at a Home in Woburn

An active police investigation is underway at a home in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Neighbors on Washington Street say they were awoken by police lights as early as 1:30a.m. on Monday. Police were seen searching the driveway area. The home is blocked off with tape and several squad cars remain at the scene.
Authorities have not released information on this investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
