Police Search for ATV, Dirt Bike Drivers in South Boston Attack

Police are still searching for a group of men riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes who were caught on camera attacking a man in South Boston earlier this week.

A man told police he was attacked by several men on dirt bikes and ATVS before they fled the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on Dorchester Street and West 4th Street.

The man told police he was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground before being repeatedly run over. He was left with injuries to his head, back, shoulders and arms.

Police are asking for help after a group of people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers were caught on camera attacking a man and fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed much of the incident. One woman who said she witnessed part of the altercation described what she saw.

"I saw inside the building a bunch of people fighting. I couldn't tell you how many people fighting, but it looked like a group of guys on one guy on the floor," Casey Messina of Dorchester said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

Video released by the Boston Police Department shows a pedestrian being struck by motorcycles.