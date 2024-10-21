Political signs set on fire in Sterling

Someone set fire to political signs on a lawn in Sterling, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Sterling police confirmed officers and firefighters were called out just after 10 p.m. to investigate the fire. There were no suspects in the area when officers arrived.

Investigators did not say what street the signs were on, but noted there were no other reports of vandalism in town.

Further details were not immediately available.

With just weeks to go before Election Day, political signs have become a point of contention in more than one Massachusetts town. In Hanson, town officials are fining a resident who has been projecting a political sign onto the town's municipal water tower, despite orders to stop. And in Tyngsborough, the police chief issued a statement asking residents to "remain respectful" after an uptick in vandalism and theft of political signs.