Protest temporarily closes Mass. Ave. Bridge

No word from police if anyone was arrested during the protest

By Eli Rosenberg and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge is open again after it was shut down earlier Saturday evening as hundreds of protesters gathered in Boston in support of Gaza.

While it was closed, Massachusetts State Police and police from Boston and Cambridge were keeping a close eye on things, and diverting traffic on both ends of the bridge.

No one was arrested while NBC10 Boston had a crew on scene, and the bridge reopened after about 30 minutes.

Police for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said the protest traveling on Mass. Ave towards the university's campus was causing traffic disruptions and urged people to use alternate routes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Local

Boston Celtics 1 hour ago

Mazzulla: Jaylen ‘takes pride' in improved defense, guarding best players

2 hours ago

March Madness is big business for Boston as UConn faces Illinois in Elite 8 at TD Garden

The bridge, connecting Boston and Cambridge over the Charles River, wasn't the only forced to temporarily close due to the protest. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Longfellow Bridge was also briefly shut down.

No word from police if any protesters were arrested Saturday.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us