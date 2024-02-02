Providence police find man fatally shot in vacant area

A man was shot and found dead in a vacant area in Providence, Rhode Island, Thursday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened in the vicinity near Legion Memorial Drive just after 9 p.m., where heavy police presence and caution tape were seen blocking off the area.

Officers were responding to an alarm at a nearby business when they heard shots being fired and found a body lying in the street, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said.

"At night, there's a gate that's usually closed and not many people walk back there," said Perez. "Sometimes, we get people who walk back there, and our office is vigilant when it comes to that area."

The man's name wasn't released and the shooting remains under investigation.