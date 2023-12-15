Raynham house fire leaves person dead; no working smoke detectors inside

A person is dead after a house fire late Thursday night in Raynham, Massachusetts, and investigators said the home had no working smoke alarms.

Raynham firefighters were called to the scene on Peter Street just before 11 p.m., when neighbors reported the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames that initially blocked them from entering the home, the Raynham Fire Department said.

Firefighters were eventually able to make their way into the home and found a resident dead, said fire officials.

The fire started in the bedroom of the home, said authorities.

While the fire was accidental, officials said, investigators identified several potential factors. However, they said because they were unable to narrow them down, the fire will remain officially undetermined but not suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal said investigators didn’t find working smoke alarms in the home.

"Please take a few minutes today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected by working smoke alarms on every level of your home," said Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.