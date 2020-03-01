Rhode Island DOH Confirms First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The person is in their 40s and traveled to Italy in mid-February. The DOH reports that individual is currently being treated at an area hospital.

The person had limited travel in the state since returning from Italy. Additionally, they did not return to their place of work since coming back from Italy.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Director of Health, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Alexander-Scott.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low," said Alexander-Scott. "However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”

Officials are reaching out to those who came in contact with the individual. They are advising they undergo self-quarantine for 14 days with public health supervision.

In the past few weeks Rhode Island State Health Laboratories are developing the capacity to perform testing for COVID-19. All testing for COVID-19 was previously performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each presumptive positive test result must be confirmed by the CDC Laboratories, the DOH said.

Rhode Island residents are asked to get their flu shot, wash hand throughout the day, cough or sneeze into the elbow, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, keep surfaces clean by using disinfectant.

If you have recently traveled to an area with widespread or ongoing spread of coronavirus and have symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider and call ahead before going to a healthcare facility.

There are more than 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The CDC confirmed it’s first fatal case in the U.S. in Washington state on Saturday. Around the world, there are over 80,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

