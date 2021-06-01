Rhode Island Gov. Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirements

Masks will soon no longer be required when outdoors in Rhode Island, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Tuesday.

The new rule that takes effect Wednesday applies to both those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and those who remain unvaccinated, and is in line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to revise outdoor masking guidance for summer camps last week, the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Rhode Island’s rule applies to outdoor live performances, youth sports and summer camps.

Those who have yet to receive a vaccination are still encouraged to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated. Close contact is considered less than 6 feet (2 meters) apart for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.

The state Department of Health said businesses or other organizations are still allowed to ask customers or participants to wear masks.

Tuesday’s announcement does not apply to indoor settings, including schools. Fully vaccinated people can choose not to wear masks indoors where permitted, but people who are yet to be fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks indoors.