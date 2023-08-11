Rhode Island police officer charged with child abuse

A Tiverton, Rhode Island, police officer is facing a child abuse charge, according to WJAR.

Tiverton police officer Jacob Rapoza was arrested Thursday in Warren on a charge of second-degree child abuse involving a young boy, police said.

"Mr. Rapoza was charged after the Warren Police Department conducted an investigation of a report of child abuse after a juvenile had been brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for his injuries," Warren police said in a press release.

No plea was entered at Rapoza's arraignment Thursday in Providence District Court. He is scheduled to return to court next week.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said Rapoza is also facing two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of simple assault in a separate case.

Tiverton police said in a statement that Rapoza has been suspended with pay since charges were filed in Newport in March 2023 in connection with that case. They said he will remain suspended without pay based on the new child abuse charge.

Rapoza was fired as Tiverton's school resource officer in December following accusations of misconduct, including allegations that he had threatened students on social media. Faculty members said he also stole a cot from the school nurse's office and had been taking naps throughout the school day.